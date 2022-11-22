A VPN is a great tool to help you stay safe online. PureVPN’s incredible Black Friday promotion gets you the online protection you need for less!

Trying to do a job without the right tools is often dangerous, and this applies to the time you spend on the web. A VPN is the perfect tool to help you stay safe online, protecting your data and keeping it from prying eyes as you browse. PureVPN’s incredible Black Friday promotion gives you access to the online protection you need without having to pay the full price.

Protect Your Browsing for Five Whole Years

To celebrate Black Friday and PureVPN’s 15-year anniversary this year, the company is offering an astonishing promotion on its popular five-year packages. You can bag a whooping 89% savings on a 5-year plan using our link, making your subscription just $1.25 per month.

Using a VPN online is an excellent way to protect yourself and remove things like regional content locks. PureVPN offers fast, secure connections that make it just about impossible for other people to see your online activity, making it easier to enjoy the websites you visit with peace of mind.

PureVPN Key Features

PureVPN is packed with unique features that make it stand out from the rest of the VPN options you can find online.

Wide Coverage : PureVPN boasts an impressive 6500+ servers in more than 78 countries across the world.

: PureVPN boasts an impressive 6500+ servers in more than 78 countries across the world. Covers All Devices : Log in on up to 10 devices with your PureVPN tools.

: Log in on up to 10 devices with your PureVPN tools. Always-On : Unlike other VPN services, PureVPN offers a truly always-on experience, ensuring that you can always trust your protection.

: Unlike other VPN services, PureVPN offers a truly always-on experience, ensuring that you can always trust your protection. Easy to Use : PureVPN is incredibly easy to use, with complete apps across all major platforms and operating systems.

: PureVPN is incredibly easy to use, with complete apps across all major platforms and operating systems. Content Streaming: PureVPN works with services like Netflix, iPlayer, and Amazon Prime to remove regional content locks from the shows and movies you want to see.

Alongside these great deals, PureVPN has also recently announced the addition of three new add-ons that work with PureVPN: PureKeep, PurePrivacy, and PureEncrypt.

With PureKeep, you can create and protect hard-to-crack passwords and store them alongside confidential information. PurePrivacy gives you control over your social media accounts, allowing you to manage your own privacy settings. Lastly, PureEncrypt puts your sensitive data into an encrypted vault that allows you to organize and manage your data with password protection.

PureVPN is also launching an all-new user interface to celebrate its 15th anniversary. This makes the tool even easier and smoother to use, while providing new quality-of-life upgrades to further enhance your online experience.

These PureVPN Black Friday deals are unbeatable, especially if you use our link to gain an extra 2% off your order. Sign up today for a five-year plan, and enjoy safety in our digital world.