Purchase a new gen-4 Echo Dot starting at just $20

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, meaning we are about to get some crazy savings on some of the best products available at Amazon.com. However, we don’t have to wait that long to see huge savings, as you can now score up to 69 percent savings on the latest Amazon Echo Dot, which is now available for just $20.

You can currently score massive savings on some of Amazon’s most popular products. The company is now letting you take home a new gen-4 Amazon Echo Dot for just $20 after receiving a 60 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. The Echo Dot usually sells for $50, making this a fantastic option for those looking to get Alexa voice control and incredible sound in their homes. However, this deal becomes even better when you realize that you can get the same smart speaker bundled with a free Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb for the same price. In other words, you would be taking home two products for just $20, which translates to $44.99 savings or a 69 percent discount. And the best part is that you will get the same treatment with any of its three different color options.

Of course, you can also choose to go for the larger Amazon Echo that now sells for $60 after receiving a $40 discount, and you can also get yours bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb for the same price, which makes it the perfect Alexa smart home starter kit.

Echo Dot The Amazon Echo Dot is one of today's best and most affordable smart speakers. It features Alexa built-in, and it will connect automatically and seamlessly with other Echo products to deliver an exceptional audio experience.

You can take it a step further and check out the Amazon Smart Thermostat that now goes for $42 after picking up an $18 discount that represents $30 savings in your pocket. Or you can opt for a convenient Amazon Smart Plug that sells for $13 after the latest 48 percent discount, representing $12 savings.

Other deals will also help you get a new Echo Dot Kids for just $25, after a $35 discount, the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 bundled with your favorite Amazon product, and tons of other products to choose from. So hurry, and take advantage of these early Prime Day deals, which are only available for Prime members.