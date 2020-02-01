Author
Puma has launched a smartwatch for the first time in India. The Puma Smartwatch is designed by Puma in collaboration with Fossil Group.

The Puma Smartwatch runs Wear OS by Google. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 Wear platform. The smartwatch features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 390×390 pixel resolution. It has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

The company has opted for an aluminum dial alongside a silicone strap. Puma Smartwatch comes with connectivity features like Bluetooth 4.2 and built-in GPS. It sports a heart-rate tracker as well.

The Puma Smartwatch is swim-proof. On the battery front, it is claimed to last for 1-2 days.

The Puma Smartwatch is priced at Rs 19,995 (~$280) in India.

