When it comes to online multiplayer games, abusive language and toxic behavior are nothing new. And anyone who has had the fortune (or misfortune) of playing games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, or PUBG knows it all too well. In a bid to discourage such toxic behavior, the folks over at PUBG Corp. are introducing a new system called Reputation Level that assigns them a score on a scale of 0-5 based on their in-game conduct.

Don't be toxic, don't abandon matches, don't cheat, and don't get banned

“Keeping in-game interactions healthy is important to us. We know passions can run high on the Battlegrounds, but toxic behaviour is never justified. To help keep things more civil while you kill each other, we’re introducing a new Reputation System to PUBG. This system will assign you a Reputation Level from 0-5 depending on how you treat your fellow players,” said the blog post detailing patch notes for v10.2 update headed towards consoles.

Now, there are a lot of factors that can affect the reputation level of players in PUBG, but the most important one of them is unruly behavior. If you’re reported for verbal abuse or toxic attitude, your reputation level will tank. Additionally, if you are reported for engaging in other distasteful activities such as obstructive gameplay or just going against the team efforts, found cheating, and have a habit of abandoning matches in the heat of the battle, your reputation level will go down in these cases as well.

Every player will begin with a Reputation Level 2, and it goes up to 5 for best behavior

And if you get banned for more than seven days for whatever reason, your reputation level will nosedive big time. On the bright side, your reputation level will gradually increase as you play more matches. PUBG will assign every player a Reputation Level 2 to begin with, and from there on, they have to maintain it. The reputation level of players will be shown in Team Finder and team member list.

However, having a bad reputation score won’t put any limits when it comes to playing the game. It is merely a superficial measure to discourage players from engaging in toxic behavior. In the developer’s own words, it only shows if a player is well-mannered or toxic towards others, and what you can expect if you have a member with a bad reputation score in your squad. You can accordingly brace for it, or better yet, leave that match before it starts to avoid having to suffer such behavior from others.