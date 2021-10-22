KRAFTON has announced that PUBG: New State, its new battle royale game, will be available on Android and iOS starting November 11. The creator of the famous PUBG BATTLEGROUNDS plans to conduct a “final test” on October 28-29 in 28 countries following which it will release the game in over 200 countries. In addition to the PUBG: New State release date, KRAFTON also revealed the “pipeline” of its upcoming content, global service support, and the anti-cheat measures.

Like PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: New State will also be free-to-play and will be available in 17 different languages. Interestingly, the game has been developed by KRAFTON, and not Tencent. The PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS was developed by KRAFTON for consoles and PC, however, its mobile branch was developed by Tencent. It seems that this is not the case anymore as Tencent isn’t mentioned anywhere in the KRAFTON’s blog post.

PUBG: New State is set to be completely different from the PUBG we’ve known. The battle royale game different era of the PUBG universe, i.e., in 2051. It will embrace the new generation as it will allow weapon customization, will have drones, and a “unique” player recruitment system. PUBG: New State will also come with four new maps, including a new “future-set Troi” map and the franchise’s staple, Erangel map.

KRAFTON says that PUBG: New State “uses state-of-the-art rendering technology and a gunplay system on par with what’s found in the PC version of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS.” In addition, KRAFTON says that it will actively communicate with the fans and provide features and fixes to “deliver the best gameplay experience possible.” The company has also introduced a new anti-cheat strategy to create a safe and fair gameplay environment.

If you’re on Android, you can now head over to the Google Play Store page for PUBG: New State and “pre-register” so that you can download the game as soon as it is available. If you’re on iOS, there’s no way to pre-register. You’ll have to go to the App Store page for the game to download it.

Source: Krafton Blog