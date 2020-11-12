In September, India banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite citing threats to the privacy of users and security of the nation. These games are owned by China’s Tencent and were said to engage “in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.” However, in a recent turn of events, PUBG Mobile is making a comeback in India.

PUBG Corporation has announced it is preparing to launch a new game called ‘PUBG Mobile India’. It says this game is “created specifically for the Indian market.” The developers added that they will improve in-game content and also customize it to “reflect local needs.” These changes include clothing on new characters, a virtual simulation training ground setting, and green hit effects instead of red. Further, it will also add a feature to restrict game time for younger players.

The corporation has announced this new game will maximize data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations by conducting regular audits and verifications on the storage systems that store the personal information of Indian users. This will be done in order to make sure that the data is kept safe.

PUBG Corporation also said that it is planning to establish a local office. It will hire over 100 employees to enhance communications and services with players. “In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service,” the developers added. Furthermore, Krafton, PUBG Corporation’s parent company announced its plans to invest $100 million in India. This will be done to “cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.” However, there is no exact release date for PUBG Mobile India yet.