At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, it was announced that PUBG Mobile would be among the first games on Android to support 90FPS mode, and also have the capability to show true 10-bit HDR.

During the presentation Qualcomm didn’t mention if 90FPS and 10-bit HDR will be exclusive to Snapdragon 865 devices, or the feature will be made available to older processors with compatible hardware. As the PUBG upgrades were announced at Snapdragon 865 launch event, we can assume 90FPS and 10-bit HDR might be exclusive to Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

Currently you can play PUBG Mobile on 8-bit HDR color at 60FPS, so with these upgrades it will be a significant update. If we talk about RAW power Snapdragon 865 can support mobile displays of up to 144Hz. It’s great to see developers at Tencent, PUBG Mobile, and Qualcomm working together for bringing significant upgrades to the game.