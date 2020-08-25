PUBG Mobile will soon be receiving a new update. It is bringing a “new era” to the game and will make its way to players on September 8. The PUBG Mobile 1.0 update brings a lot of changes including new tech, new UX, new gameplay features, and more. Further, the developer has also announced PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) esports event with a prize pool of $2 million.

According to the company, with the latest update, PUBG Mobile will be completely overhauled to offer “the most authentic and immersive experience on mobile.” The 1.0 update brings improvements to the characters, environments both in-game and lobby, and gunfights. It will include updated particles, smoke muzzle flashes, air blasts, and scope interaction to give it a more realistic feel. More optimizations are coming to actions such as parachuting, throwing, and sprinting.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update also includes improved models and texture quality, and lighting systems to add more realism to the sky, water, and vegetation. Further, the UI has been tweaked to make it easy on the eyes. This includes interactions, visuals, motions, and the quality of sound effects. A multi-screen switching mode will be added as well. It is also said to improve the gameplay experience on middle and low-end hardware with up to 30 percent improvement to FPS, and up to 76 percent reduction in lag.