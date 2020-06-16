PUBG Mobile has announced that a new character is joining the battle royale game. Andy is the fourth character and it will be present alongside Victor, Carlo, and Sara in the game. The new character will be available in EvoGround mode.

Andy is a puppet master who had to retire due to an accident that made him lose his voice. After the unfortunate accident wherein he lost his voice, Andy had an eye for revenge and decided to play with dangerous toys instead. He emerged into a master of guns with top-notch combat skills.

His ability allows him to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns up to 16 percent. The speed of the drawing and holstering of guns can be increased and the emotes, voice commands along with other features can be gained by leveling up the character to level 10.

