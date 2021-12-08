PSA: One UI 4.0 is bricking some Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 devices

Samsung officially started rolling out the much-awaited One UI 4.0 update a few days ago to its foldable flagships, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in South Korea. As it turns out, there were some hidden issues with the latest release, and Samsung has now pulled the update as it bricked some devices.

Spotted by SamMobile, Samsung pulled the latest public One UI 4.0 update to the foldable flagships after users started reporting major issues. As it turns out, the latest public build wasn’t stable, and it resulted in some users’ devices getting bricked after updating their devices. Some of the reported issues include bricking devices, the camera app stopped working for some, Dual Messenger feature didn’t work with some apps, screen flickering, reduced performance mode, and some also reported the update sent the device into recovery mode. There are more app-related issues, such as streaming apps like Netflix not opening at all.

The software problem seems serious, and it’s not surprising to see Samsung pulling the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 users. Samsung didn’t announce a public statement about the issues, and we currently don’t know when we can expect to see the update roll out again.

It’s not clear when the update will resume once again, and it’s also unknown what regions it will expand to, in the near future. Samsung is said to be talking directly to affected users, and is actively working on figuring out what caused the issues. Samsung will likely fix the update sometime soon and re-test the software in select regions, though this may mean that the update will only roll out later than expected.

