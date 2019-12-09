Author
Tomorrow, December 10, 2019, Microsoft will be officially ending its support for Windows 10 Mobile. There will be no future updates to maintain the operating system, features, or security, leaving you with what you currently have.

Microsoft suggests Windows 10 Mobile users switch to another platform in order to maintain the security and privacy of their devices and data.

Microsoft is also ending support for Office Apps for Windows 10 Mobile on January 12, 2021. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote will no longer receive security updates after this date.

Source: Microsoft (1), (2)
Via: MSPowerUser

