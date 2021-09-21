Along with the release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 that went live yesterday, Apple also released tvOS 15 which includes a number of improvements and new features coming to the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K devices.

The new tvOS 15 updates can be downloaded by going into the Settings app on Apple TV:

Go to Settings

Go to System

Click Software Update

Download tvOS 15

Those users who have automatic software updates turned on should have their devices update automatically. If you want to update manually, follow the two steps above to trigger it.

Here’s everything that’s new in tvOS 15

For All of You: Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch.

Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app.

Spatial Audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you.

Audio Sharing: Audio Sharing lets you connect two sets of AirPods to your Apple TV 4K and still enjoy movies and shows — with every scream, explosion, and roar.

Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.

HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV.

Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.

The latest tvOS 15 is supported on the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K (2017 and later) devices. The new software update is already available and it can be downloaded manually, or automatically over-the-air, if you have automatic updates enabled in your Apple TV settings.