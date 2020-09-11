Apple has recently posted the date for its next event, and we keep on getting rumors that tell us what to expect. We expect Apple to launch the new Apple Watch Series 6, along with a new Apple Watch SE, and a couple of new iPads. However, Jon Prosser has recently posted on Twitter that the new iPhone 12 will not be ready in time for the event that will happen next week.

According to recent tweets from Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 won’t be launched next Tuesday. The reason for this is because the new iPhone has just started mass production this week, and iOS 14.1 won’t be complete until October 9. Now, Apple also has to install the new iOS version to every iPhone 12 unit, so it would be impossible for Cupertino to ship the phones until mid-late October. He then mentions that his sources are also saying that the new iPhone lineup may not be announced during the next event.

He later talked about the products that would be launched in the “Time Flies” event, where he mentions the Apple Watch SE and the new Apple Watch Series 6, or the Apple Watch and the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch SE is supposed to arrive without ECG, but it will arrive with a design similar to the one on the Series 4, with a 40mm and a 44mm version. We have also seen rumors that mention an iPad refresh and a new iPad Air 4, but we will have to wait for further information on these matters.