Initial rumors suggested the iPhone 15 Pro models would replace the physical volume, power button, and mute slider with solid-state buttons. The premise was that Apple would be able to remove the ports from the device, and offer an innovative and new way for iPhone users to interact with their phones.

According to the latest report from the reliable Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might have scrapped the plan altogether. The Apple analyst mentions that “due to an unresolved technical issue before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models will abandon the [...] solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design.”

Many people speculated that the additional solid-state buttons would come with new features, but none of the leaks confirmed anything new. As it stands, Apple may have scrapped its plans to bring the new buttons to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models, but that doesn’t mean that Apple has completely given up on its idea, and we could still see it on new devices, assuming it’s finished on time for the iPhone 16 series.

That said, we wanted to take a look at what some of the pros and cons could be if Apple added the solid-state buttons to this year’s, or perhaps next year’s flagships.

Pros of using solid-state buttons

Better ingress protection

The removal of physical buttons means better ingress protection against water and dust. Since there are no physical buttons and switches, OEMs can avoid cutting out the plastic or metal frame, reducing the chances of water or dust ever making it into the device. Speakers and microphones would still have to be protected, but the chances of liquid getting inside the device would be significantly reduced due to the removal of small gaps.

Customizable features

Another great advantage of solid-state buttons is the added customizability that OEMs could include, and the additional features that could be built-in. For instance, a long-press (like we’ve seen in physical buttons) could trigger the voice assistant. Similar features could be set for double, and triple pressing.

Solid-state buttons could also be pressure sensitive, and trigger different actions based on how firm or light you press them. Swiping and other actions could be supported, opening the possibility for even more functions. As an added bonus, the sensitivity of the buttons could also be tweaked, allowing users to change the settings to their liking. This could potentially enable users to use the buttons even when wearing gloves.

Cons of using solid-state buttons

Not all buttons need to be replaced

The auto industry, especially new EVs, have replaced most physical switches with solid-state buttons and touch screens. The result is that you have to take your eyes off the road to see what buttons you’re pressing. It’s not entirely safe, although there are workarounds to make these more user-friendly with haptic feedback.

The same applies to smartphones with solid-state buttons. If a company decides to go with solid-state buttons, you’d no longer have the physical feedback of a press, and it’d be much harder to feel the button press while it’s in your pocket. Listening to music and changing the volume without taking out your phone could be troublesome with this technology.

The solid-state button adds another point of failure

Physical buttons work, regardless of how much battery you have left. In contrast, solid-state buttons require power to function, which means that in order to have them function properly, the device would have to keep enough power in the battery to be able to be turned on, or put into recovery mode. This can be achieved with software optimizations, but the question is whether this is a useful feature and whether it’s needed.

That said, Apple already uses a similar technology to power its Find My Network, which allows users to locate devices even after they run out of battery. It’s safe to say, Apple and other OEMs would have a workaround for this issue, but it’s still a cause for concern.

Wet fingers & Gloves

As we mentioned in the pros section, the solid-state buttons could have the ability to support gloves, although it’s questionable how reliable they’d work. It’s not always possible to take off gloves. The other problem is the ability to recognize wet fingers. You’ve likely experienced the moment when you washed your hands, and could not unlock and use your device until you properly dried it. Now imagine if you were outside, and it started raining. Unlocking the device and using the volume buttons would likely be much harder, since the sensors would have a hard time identifying the press of a button.

Would cases support the solid-state button?

Another question the solid-state buttons raise is the ability to protect your smartphone. Would case makers have to cut out additional holes for the volume rocker and power button, or would there be a special material allowing users to use them as if they were physical buttons? It’s unclear, and sadly we don’t yet have any answers.

