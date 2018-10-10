Project Fi offers an effective BOGO for Pixel 3 pre-orders

If you’re a full-blooded Googler, you’re probably getting wireless service from Google’s own Project Fi. And, given what was just announced yesterday, you’re probably also thinking about getting a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, too.

However, if you’re a natural persuader to boot, you might want to start convincing people to join you.

From now until “while supplies last and while terms exist on our website,” customers can get a $799 service credit (the price of a 64GB Pixel 3) when they buy any combination of two Pixel 3 and/or Pixel 3 XL units on a group plan with one joining member. One user must purchase both devices while the new member must activate one of the phones. The credit will be applied after 30 consecutive days of service and within 60 days of activation. The credits can only be applied to service and not towards device payments.

It’s a somewhat backhanded way — especially with those validity terms — to juice Pixel sales and Project Fi membership, but it seems that Google is serious about that cross-promotions game.

The Pixel 3 phones are also being sold unlocked at the Google Store and carrier-locked at Verizon. All options, including Project Fi, offer 24-month financing.