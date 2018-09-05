Project Fi refreshes savings for Pixel 2 XL, LG G7, V35

Google’s MVNO, Project Fi, has been offering up a load of service credits for customers who bought a Pixel 2 XL, LG G7 ThinQ and LG V35 ThinQ for use on its amalgation of its networks — Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and a bunch of international partners. At one point, notching up two LG phones could gather $899 of credit.

Well, they’re back again. For a limited time until supplies last, a new Pixel 2 XL purchase will get users $250 in Fi service credit. Buying an LG V35 ThinQ or LG G7 ThinQ through Project Fi? Activating will get customers $300.

Activations must take place within 30 days of device shipment. For the Pixel 2 XL service credit, it may take up to 60 days for the credit to be applied to the account. One device per individual customer or group plan member.