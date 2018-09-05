Android

Project Fi refreshes savings for Pixel 2 XL, LG G7, V35

Contents

Google’s MVNO, Project Fi, has been offering up a load of service credits for customers who bought a Pixel 2 XL, LG G7 ThinQ and LG V35 ThinQ for use on its amalgation of its networks — Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and a bunch of international partners. At one point, notching up two LG phones could gather $899 of credit.

Well, they’re back again. For a limited time until supplies last, a new Pixel 2 XL purchase will get users $250 in Fi service credit. Buying an LG V35 ThinQ or LG G7 ThinQ through Project Fi? Activating will get customers $300.

Activations must take place within 30 days of device shipment. For the Pixel 2 XL service credit, it may take up to 60 days for the credit to be applied to the account. One device per individual customer or group plan member.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Project Fi
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
carriers, Deals, discounts, G7 ThinQ, Google, LG, News, Pixel 2 XL, Project Fi, US, V35 ThinQ
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.