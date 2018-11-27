Android

Project Fi may accept iPhone and other Android phones soon

It seems that Google had set out an embargo this week we didn’t know of… mostly because a couple of publications printed stories on its MVNO, Project Fi, before they were pulled.

Follow the bouncing ball with us: The Verge reports that Droid Life had reported on information contained in a BGR story claiming that Project Fi will expand its handset support to iPhones as well as devices from Sony, Samsung and OnePlus. It is believed that the iPhone experience is “in beta.” Both Droid Life and BGR have removed any details to these claims from their site.

Most phones, including iPhones, currently have limited support for Project Fi access on T-Mobile’s spectrum. It’s not clear if Google will sell models with specific support for the primary partner networks of Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular or if unlocked units can be brought on board. The company may eventually make an announcement.

A couple weeks ago, Project Fi announced a suite of network tools, also in beta, customers will be soon be able to access — starting with a toggle for VPN encryption for all cellular and Wi-Fi connections.

The carrier started off with the Nexus 6 and has spanned sales and support all the way to the latest Pixel phones as well as the Moto X4, Moto G6, LG G7 ThinQ and LG V35 ThinQ.

Via
The Verge
