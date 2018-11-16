Flagships have gotten a bit expensive lately, but there’s always a way to save up some money. Right now you can technically get two Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL devices technically for the price of one with Project Fi.

Project Fi gets you $799 service credit when you get two Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL devices in a group plan. Yes, you have to buy both phones, but you will get the service credit amount that matches the price tag of the regular Pixel 3. There are some terms and conditions as always, and you should really pay attention to them. These are unlocked devices, but first, you need to add a line to your plan then purchase both devices. After that you can pay outright or use Google financing services, then you must activate both phones within 30 days of purchase. After that, you need to keep them active for at least 60 days to get the service credit.

This offer ends on November 22nd so you have enough time to decide.