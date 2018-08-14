New deals on Project Fi for the Google Pixel 2 XL and more

Google is about to present the new Pixel 3 smartphones this year. That means that last year’s models are starting to get very important discounts. This is exactly what we’re getting from Project Fi with the Google Pixel 2 XL.

From now and until August 31st, you can get $200 off the Google Pixel 2 XL with Project Fi, as simple as that. This deal lets you get the Pixel 2 XL with 64GB for $649 and the 128GB version for $749. Now, if you want other phones, you can get up to $899 un service credit when you purchase two LG Phones. These can be the LG V35 ThinQ or the LG G7 ThinQ, the last one only gets you $749 credit, but it’s still something interesting. The only downside to this deal is that you have to wait one month using an active Project Fi plan before receiving the credit.

There’s one last deal that includes the Moto G6, which gets you $50 in service credit but you also have to wait 30 days before you can get it. Just remember, you have until the end of the month to get any of these deals.