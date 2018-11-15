Project Fi will route all users’ internet traffic through VPN

Google is pumping its MVNO service with the power of virtual private networks.

Project Fi — at least it’s still called Project Fi at the moment — already implemented VPNs for customers that connected to any of the 2 million Wi-Fi hotspots Google had brokered free access to.

Now, Project Fi is testing VPN encryption to all connections, be it other Wi-Fi networks or on cellular — through Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular or any partnering international networks. Google says that it and any potential monitors won’t be able to tie traffic with Google accounts or phone numbers (other than with Google’s own online platforms like YouTube and Gmail) through this method.

All phones running on Android Pie can experience the new encryption in beta by going into the Project Fi app settings and enabling the toggle in the Fi Network Tools section.