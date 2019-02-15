Project Ara, Pixel 4 and neither the twain shall meet | #PNWeekly 345

Apple’s laying off the hardware, but laying on content publishers hard to join its future single-stream subscription hubs and they don’t like how much Cupertino wants. All the while, people are happy to spend more on apps. Plus, the truth on a Project Ara revival and Google’s Pixel 4 and some 5G marketing inflation from AT&T.

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 9pm Eastern on Feburary 14 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts.

Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Guests

David Imel (Android Authority)

Jaime Rivera

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

The show

