Project Ara, Pixel 4 and neither the twain shall meet | #PNWeekly 345
Apple’s laying off the hardware, but laying on content publishers hard to join its future single-stream subscription hubs and they don’t like how much Cupertino wants. All the while, people are happy to spend more on apps. Plus, the truth on a Project Ara revival and Google’s Pixel 4 and some 5G marketing inflation from AT&T.
It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!
The show
- Check out our Galaxy S10 rumor roundup and what we’re looking to cover at MWC 2019!
- Apple is reportedly planning a March 25th event. It likely won’t bring new versions of AirPods or the iPad mini, but it may push on Apple-hosted single-stream subscription services. But some prospective content providers think Apple’s charging too much for entry.
- This year’s iPhones will charge slow out of the box. All the hope for fast charging adapters has gone away.
- People are spending more and more money on the App Store every year…
- Google’s Project Ara modular smartphone concept could be coming on the Pixel 4! Oh wait, it’s just a patent. A discussion on how we’re tackling vapor hype. Follow-up takes from 9to5Google and Android Police.
- AT&T is testing its 5G+ network and has gotten speeds unrealistic to what early users have actually gotten. And even cherry-picked numbers aren’t representative of the average. This as Sprint sues the carrier for its “5G E” branding of its 4G LTE network.
