Processor throttling is coming to the iPhone XS and XR with iOS 13.1
Every time Apple updates are coming, we can think of more features, bug fixes and unfortunately, throttling. Yes, the new version IOS 13.1 is here and with this update, some of your iPhones are going to get a bit slower.
You may think that last years iPhone XS and XR are still some of the best iPhones around. I mean, why shouldn’t they? They have some of the best specs that you can find in a smartphone, well if you don’t compare it to Android devices. The thing is that these devices are just a year old, and were already getting processor throttling with the next iOS 13.1. Yes, it can be sad, but let’s remember that Apple wants you to have the best iPhone available. If you still believe that your current iPhone can handle the new software, you can still switch the throttling off. Maybe in a distant future, we may also get more RAM to help the processors work better.