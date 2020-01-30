Up next
ProtonMail, the privacy-focused email service that is favoured by journalists for its security measures, has been banned in Russia. ProtonMail, on the other hand, has called the ban a misguided measure that will harm regular folks.

Russia’s telecom watchdog, Roskomnadzor, says that ProtonMail was used to anonymously send fake bomb hoaxes. The government authority claims ProtonMail refused to provide information about owners of the emails that spread the hoax.

ProtonMail says it has not received any help proposal from the authorities regarding the matter, contrary to Roskomnadzor’s statement. ProtonMail, as well as the ProtonVPN service, are currently blocked in Russia, but the Swiss company is trying to get the ban lifted.

Source: Reuters

