Amazon Prime Day deals will get you up to $250 savings on select OnePlus devices, where you will find the OnePlus 10 Pro and more on sale

We have fantastic news for OnePlus fans and anyone looking to purchase a new Android smartphone, as OnePlus has decided to participate in Amazon’s latest sales event. As a result, the company is currently offering killer deals on its most potent and latest devices, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is now available for $750 after receiving a $120 discount.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs an amazing camera setup thanks to the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, which sports a versatile 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view, and an 8MP telephoto lens. You also get the fastest performance in any OnePlus device to date, a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, and configurations that will get you up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 65W fast charging via wired connection, or get up to 50W wireless fast charging. But you can also get the 128GB storage model for $650 after the latest $150 discount.

Of course, the OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t the only device that’s on sale, as you can also check out last year’s OnePlus 9 series. These devices start at $350 on the base model and $590 on the Pro variant after receiving discounts of $250 and $210, respectively. Either way, you will receive a new device with a beautiful Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and different RAM configurations that will depend on the model you go for.

You can also consider going for one of the company's most budget-friendly options, as you can also get your hands on the OnePlus N20 5G. This device will get you tons of premium specs at an affordable price, which makes it the perfect option for those who want a new device on a budget. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, 33W fast charging, and other great features.