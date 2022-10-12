Amazon’s Prime Day savings are still available and will also help you save on some of the best Windows laptops available. You have several options, but you will score significant savings with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, now available for $720 after the latest 35 percent discount. This means you can get this great new laptop with a 13.3-inch AMOLED display, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, a long-lasting battery, and $380 savings.

Of course, this isn’t the only option available. You can get more power and even better savings with the Razer Book 13 Laptop that’s now available for $1,260 after seeing a crazy 37 percent discount, representing $740 savings. This powerful laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and Intel Iris Xe graphics to make your 13.4-inch UHD touch display stand out even more.

Another cool option is the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 tablet laptop, which now sells for $900 after the latest 31 percent discount. This will get you an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 14-inch display, and $400 savings. And the best part is that it also comes with a stylus pen in the box, so you can use this fantastic laptop to take quick notes, doodle, and more. The MSI Prestige 14 Evo Professional Laptop is also a great option to consider, as it sells for $730, thanks to the latest $219 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and other cool features.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is also available in several configurations, so you may want to check them out. However, I suggest you hurry and act fast if you’re going to take advantage of these incredible savings, as this year’s second Prime Day will soon be over.