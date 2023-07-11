We start today’s featured deals selection with some of ECOVACS’ best robot vacuums, which are currently scoring massive savings. Prime Day deals include the DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with a self-emptying station, now selling for $855. This baby normally sells for $1,550, but today’s 45 percent discount makes it a very affordable and attractive option for those who want a hand to help them keep their floors spotless. It comes with 5,000Pa suction power, AIVI 3D Obstacle Avoidance, and it will work perfectly with Alexa, but you can also use the company’s built-in YIKO voice assistant.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum comes with its OMNI cleaning station, two sets of spinning mopping pads, two auto-seal dust bags, 1 set of side brushes, one cleaning brush, and a 12-month warranty to give you peace of mind.

Of course, Prime Day also lets you save on other, more affordable alternatives, starting with the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner that goes for $300 with $460 instant savings. This model gets a 35 percent discount, and it’s amazing for smaller homes thanks to its 2,600Pa suction power, laser navigation, multi-floor mapping, and more.

Other options will get you the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for just $850, thanks to the $350 on-page coupon that’s available on the product’s landing page. This model also comes with 5,000Pa suction power, but you get OZMO TURBO Deep Mopping with precision mapping, obstacle avoidance, and other cool features. And if you want the latest model, you can also pick up the new ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $1,000 with $100 instant savings via coupon.