We keep on getting amazing deals during Prime Day, and we have found several Windows laptops getting up to $460 discounts. First up, the Dell XPS 13 with a 13.4-inch FHD+ touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage with Intel Xe Graphics and Windows 10 Pro is selling for $1,480 after getting a $180 discount. The Dell Inspiron 14 5406 2 in 1 Convertible Laptop is another option that can be yours for just $882 with $98 savings.

And if you’re looking for something more affordable, you can grab the Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop computer with an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage space for $686 after getting a massive $303 discount. If that’s still not within your budget, you can also consider the latest Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3593 Laptop that’s currently going for $529 with $260 savings, and you get an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage with Windows 10 Home.

Now, we have tons of power for those looking to get a new gaming PC we have a CyberpowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, a GeForce GT 1030 2GB GPU, 8GB RAM, 245GB SSD, and 2TB HDD with Windows 10 Home selling for $590 after a $110 discount. If you want more power, you can get the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop that’s getting a $460 saving, making it available for $1,740. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop Computer is not a gaming computer, but it comes with enough power to get you gaming, as it comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch AMOLED screen.

Finally, you can also score an Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop for $880 with $220 savings. This device comes with a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a rechargeable active stylus. Or go for the HP 15 laptop that’s powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, and it also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $600 after a $60 discount.