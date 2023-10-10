If you can’t live without music and want a new pair of wireless headphones or earbuds, you’re in luck. It’s Amazon Prime Day, and you can save up to 50%, or more than $100 on selected Beats-branded products. Beats is having a massive sale on its Studio Buds, Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones, the Studio Pro wireless headphones, and more.

Beats Solo3 Wireless $95 $200 Save $105 The Beats Solo3 Wireless is available in four colors and comes with the Apple W1 chip. It delivers great audio quality without breaking the bank, and it can last for up to 40 hours on a single charge. It's compatible with iOS and Android smartphones. $95 at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience. $180 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro $150 $250 Save $100 The Powerbeats Pro might not be the newest hardware in 2023, but they're still one of the best options if you're looking to enjoy the true wireless form factor without any compromise on fit. Its integration with Apple hardware is a boon, but it even works for Android devices without trouble! $150 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 The Beats Studio Buds are fully compatible with Android smartphones, and have a great overall sounding experience and a small form factor. It can be charged via a USB-C cable, and it supports native Android and iOS features. $90 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Beats Fit Pro is packed with features that make it one of the top premium-budget wireless earbuds on the market. It features Apple H1 chip, "Hey, Siri," class 1 Bluetooth, Spatial Audio, and IPX4 water resistance, up to 24 hours battery life, high-quality audio calls, and various ANC modes. The best part? The Beats Fit Pro supports both Android and iOS devices. $160 at Amazon

Beats Flex $49 $70 Save $21 The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are powered by the Apple W1 chip and feature magnetic earbuds, 12 hours of listening experience, and a built-in microphone. They're perfect for gym-goers and those who want a reliable music experience while working out. $49 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

If you're looking for the best wireless over-the-ear headphones, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones might be your best bet. You can save over $105 on these devices, and they provide an excellent audio experience and a comfortable fit. If you're looking for something even better, the Beats Studio Pro is what'll offer an even more enjoyable sound experience.

However, if you prefer something small and more compact, you might want to take a look at the Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earbuds, or the Beats Studio Buds. Both offer a comfortable fit, and while the Powerbeats Pro is better for sports activities, the Studio Buds will also do well in the gym or outside.