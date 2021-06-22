Great deals just keep on coming; the latest ones have several smart TVs getting huge discounts. First up, we have the latest LG C1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV getting a $403 discount, meaning you can grab it one for $2,097. You can also go for the larger 77-inch model and score $303 savings, which leaves it available for $3,496.99.

If you want something a bit more affordable from LG, we have the LG 55 Inch 4K Smart OLED TV with AI ThinQ for $1,547, which will get you $250 savings and a premium 2-year extended protection plan for your new TV.

Moving on to Samsung deals, we have the 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series that’s currently getting a $402 discount, meaning you can get yours for $1,398. Now, you will see an initial $302 discount on the TV’s landing page, but to get the extra $100 savings, you must remember to enter promo code 3L7A4244KXXK at checkout. Finally, get a larger display with the Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series that’s currently getting the same $302 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,398.

Another great option for those of you looking for a new Samsung TV is the Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame Series that’s currently selling for $1,198 after receiving a $302 discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you should also consider the 50-Inch Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series getting a $25 discount with an on-page coupon, meaning that you can get yours for $473, or the 65-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series that’s getting a $52 discount, leaving it at $1,048.

Finally, we have the Sony X85J 75 Inch TV getting a $302 discount, meaning you can get a new smart TV for $1,698, or grab the more affordable Sony X80J 55 Inch TV with $52.99 savings for $748. If you want something even more budget-friendly, you can get a new Hisense 55-Inch Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV for just $700 after a 30 percent discount, meaning you will get $300 savings.