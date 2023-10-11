We continue with October’s Prime Day deals madness. The latest ones to catch our eyes come from one of the best drawing tablets I’ve used, as XPPen is also joining in on the fun. You will find several options on sale, but the best option comes with the XPPen Artist 22R pro, which now sells for just $400 after receiving a $200 discount in two parts.

XPPen Artist 22R Pro $400 $600 Save $200 The XPPen Artist 22R pro Computer Graphics Tablet features a massive 21.5-inch full-laminated display with 20 shortcut keys, an anti-glare protective film, adjustable stand and more. $400 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest Prime Day savings will get you outstanding savings on some of XPPen’s best computer graphics tablets. Savings start with the XPPen Artist 22R pro, which normally sells for $600. This drawing tablet with screen comes with a 27 percent discount that makes it drop to $440, but you can make it even more affordable by adding the on-page coupon that will get you $40 in extra savings. You also get a massive 21.5-inch full-laminated display with 20 shortcut jells and two red dials to improve your drawing experience and cut down on the time you spend adjusting your settings.

Of course, other, more affordable options will also come in a smaller, easier-to-carry package. For instance, another excellent option is the XPPen Artist Pro 16 Drawing Display, which now sells for just $320, thanks to a 21 percent discount. This also features two dials, but you only get eight shortcut keys to play with. Either way, check out these other deals and see for yourself.