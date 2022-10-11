Take advantage of the deals available on some of the best Hisense smart TVs, where you will find the U7G series and more on sale

This is it, ladies and gentlemen; Amazon’s Prime Day deals are here again. There are tons of deals to choose from, with savings available on smartphones, laptops, accessories for your devices, smart TVs, and more. First, however, we will take a special moment to mention the latest savings applied to Hisense TV models, starting with the Hisense ULED Premium U7G QLED Series, which now starts at $600 after receiving a 29 percent savings on its smallest version.

Hisense’s 55-inch U7G QLED Series Smart TV usually sells for $850, which means that you can currently take this bad boy home and still manage to score $250 savings. However, this isn’t the only option on sale. You can also get the larger 65-inch version for $700 after receiving an insane 36 percent discount that translates to $400 instant savings, making it the most compelling option in this selection.

Hisense ULED Premium U7G Quantum Dot This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. View at Amazon

Of course, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which starts at $445 on its 50-inch version. This option arrives with a 16 percent discount that will get you around $80 savings, but I strongly suggest you go for the larger 58-inch model of this smart TV, as it now sells for $450 after receiving a more compelling 25 percent discount, which means you get to keep $150 in your pocket.

You can use these amazing savings to complete your home theater setup, as you can also get the Hisense HS214 2.1ch Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer for just $80 after a massive 47 percent discount that will get you $70 savings. This option comes with 108W of power, an all-in-one compact design powered by Dolby Audio, and more. And you can also score more power with the Hisense HS218 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, which comes with 200W power and a $140 price tag thanks to the latest 30 percent discount.