Amazon Prime Day has several headphone options for everyone and every budget. First up, we have the Sony WH-1000XM4, which are currently getting a 29 percent discount, which translates to $101.99 savings. In other words, you can get a new pair of premium Sony headphones for $248 in any of three different color options. In addition, this wireless option comes with active noise cancelation and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Now, there’s another great option that currently goes for less. You can get the Bose 700 for just $229 with a whopping $170 discount, but only on its Soapstone color variant. You get up to 20 hours of non-stop playback and 11 levels of ANC. However, the most affordable option for those who like over-the-ear design, as the Marshall Major IV are getting a $20 discount, leaving them up for grabs at just $130.

If you’re more into earbuds, you can also grab a new pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 headphones starting at $230 if you grab the White color variant or get the Black option for $243.60 with $70 and $56.35 savings, respectively. These earbuds will give you up to 7 hours of non-stop playback or up to 28 hours of battery life with their charging case.

If you want more affordable options, you can get a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $110 after a 35 percent discount, which means you can save $60 upon purchase. These headphones feature AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, and enhanced bass tone play everything in studio-quality sound. Or get the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $85 with $65 savings. And finally, the Marshall Mode II are getting a $20.86 discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $159.13, and you will get up to 25 hours of listening time with their charging case.

Now, you can also grab a new pair of JBL over-ear gaming headphones on sale. The best option is the JBL Quantum 800 wireless performance gaming headset with ANC and Bluetooth that’s now selling for $140 with $60 savings after receiving a $30 percent discount. The next best option is the JBL Quantum 600 performance gaming headset in Black, which is getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab one for $100. And then there’s the JBL Quantum 300 and the JBL Quantum 100 selling for $40 and $25, after receiving a $40 and a $15 discount, respectively.