Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, bringing some of the best deals we've ever seen on smart TVs, wireless earbuds, tablets, and more. If you're on the lookout for a new smartphone, there's one brand that is currently offering massive savings on its smartphones and accessories: OnePlus. Currently, you can avail significant discounts on the OnePlus 11 and the not-so-old OnePlus 10T, with savings of up to $220. These deals are perfect for those looking to upgrade their smartphone without breaking the bank.

Amazon Prime Day deals on OnePlus smartphones and accessories

OnePlus 10T 5G $379 $599 Save $220 OnePlus 10T is an affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 4800 mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and much more. $379 at Amazon

OnePlus 11 $569 $699 Save $130 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. $569 at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N200 5G $142 $199 Save $57 The OnePlus Nord N200 supports 5G for faster connectivity. It comes with a 6.49-inch 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset. This is perfect if you want a 5G capable smartphone, but don't want to spend too much. $142 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day will give you the best savings on OnePlus smartphones. If you have been itching to buy a new Android smartphones that's fast and doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, you should consider getting the OnePlus 10T from last year. This smartphone features a big 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — the same chipset that is powering the new Nothing Phone 2 — and a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 125W fast charging. If you're comfortable having no wireless charging and alert slider, this is the smartphone to get.

If you want the best of the best, you can upgrade to the company's OnePlus 11 smartphone, which is currently available for a $130 discount. This smartphone features all the top-of-the-line specs, and comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that promises powerful performance as well as great power efficiency. It also packs a triple camera setup fine-tuned with the help of Hasselblad.

You would also want to pair your new smartphone with new accessories. While we have covered the best cases for OnePlus 11 in a separate post, you can grab the company's flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for a $50 discount today, bringing down its price to just $130. If, however, you want something more budget-friendly, you should consider getting the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which are available at a 17% discount right now.