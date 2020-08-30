We could soon see the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy S10 Lite’s successor was recently leaked in a 360-degree video, and now we get new rumors suggesting color options and the possible pricing for the device.

According to the latest report from DeaINTech, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will arrive with a $1,148.65 price tag. However, this pricing is set in Canadian dollars, meaning that it may arrive with an $876 price in the US. According to rumors, the phone will have six color options, including Navy, Lavender, Sky Green, Red, White, and Orange. These are the same color variants leaked by Evan Blass on Friday.

The new Galaxy 20 Fan Edition will be available in both 4G and 5G variants, depending on the market. It is also supposed to be almost as large as the Galaxy S20+, but with larger bezels and a smaller display that’s said to measure 6.5-inches. Its main camera could include a 12MP primary shooter with a 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto sensor. A 4,500mAh battery and IP68 rating is also expected to come in this phone that may arrive in October.

Source GSM Arena