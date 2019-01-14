Prices and release dates for the Samsung Galaxy S10, including the 5G variant’s name could’ve been released
Numerous rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices have come our way in the past months. The main for this is that Samsung is apparently giving us too many variants for the Galaxy S10. However, rumors that talk about the prices on these devices and their launch dates have only recently started to show up.
According to rumors, we are getting three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 in its initial launch. These devices include a 5.8” Galaxy S10 Lite, or Galaxy S10 E, a bigger 6.1” Galaxy S10 and then the 6.4” Galaxy S10 Plus. We would then receive another series of Samsung Galaxy S10 variants, but these would include 5G capabilities, and these could be called the Galaxy S10 X. The Galaxy S10X could include a 6.7” Infinity-O display with up to 1TB of storage space and 10GB of RAM. Now, the price for this device could reach the $1,600, and it would go on sale on March 29th. The other variants could hit the stores on March 16th, and their process would be $800 for the Galaxy S10 E and $1430 for the Galaxy S10 Plus. These are just rumors that come from Korea, but you might want to start saving up money if you wish to get a new Galaxy S10 variant.
