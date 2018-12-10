Prices for the Razer Phone 2 start dropping at many retailers

The Razer Phone came to establish a new type of smartphone category. Now many of the flagships are aiming to be a good option when referring to the gaming smartphone category. Still, one of the best devices around is the Razer Phone 2. The best part is that if you want one, you can save $100 off its original price right now.

The Razer Phone 2 has fixed many of the downsides of the original version. It came to the market with an $800 price tag, but right now it’s just $699.99. If you wish to buy one in an unlocked version, you can head over to Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft or Newegg. This device comes with a 5.72” 1440p 120Hz LCD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also includes a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. You just might want to hurry, because the offer ends today, well at least in Newegg. You can also save $50 extra if you activate your device while purchasing it at Best Buy.