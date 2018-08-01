Best Buy reveals price and specs for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

It’s true that tablets aren’t as popular as they used to be, and that we haven’t seen new products lately. Fortunately, Samsung has been preparing the launch of its new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 to compete in a market that’s been dominated by iPads for a while now.

Maybe Samsung was waiting for the right moment to make its Galaxy Tab S4 public, but Best Buy beat the company to it. We’re not sure if this was planned or a just a mistake, but if you go to the official site of Best Buy you can find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with a list of its specifications. Listed as coming soon, for a price of $649.99, it comes with a 10.5” Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 7,300mAh battery, USB-C charging port, 13MP main camera, 8MP selfie camera, Android 8.0 Oreo and an S Pen also comes included.

If you want extra storage, you will have to pay $749.99 for the 256GB version or just buy a microSD card. The best thing about this new tab, is that it also brings an audio jack, something that will be missing from the next generation of iPad Pros.