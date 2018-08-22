The price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE has been confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy Watch has launched not so long ago, and Samsung gave us official pricing and release date for the Wi-Fi variant. However, we now have the price for the LTE version but only for T-Mobile.

Samsung has listed the T-Mobile variant for the Samsung Galaxy Watch on its website, and the price is only $50 more expensive than its Wi-Fi variants. The 42mm Galaxy Watch LTE in Rose Gold has a price of $379.99 and the 46mm model in solver costs $399.99. with the LTE variant, you get 1.5GB of RAM in comparison to the 768MB in the Wi-Fi version. You could now pre-order the LTE variant through Samsung’s website but remember that this variant will start shipping until September 2nd.