Previous generation Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is now scoring a $550 discount

This week was packed with tons of deals from Samsung.com, as the company is currently holding a special Mother’s Day sales event. We saw deals on Samsung’s latest foldable phones, smart TVs, tablets, and more offers that are still available. However, we also spotted an exciting discount on the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 that will give you the chance to get one of these cool laptops for as low as $650.

You can currently score up to $550 savings on the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, which means you can get your new laptop for just $650. However, things aren’t as simple as they may seem, as you will have to trade in one of your current devices to score these savings. And don’t worry, as Samsung will accept anything from a mobile phone to a tablet or another laptop to help you shave some bucks off the final price of your laptops.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 features a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, 256GB storage space, an Intel Core i7 processor, and up to 16GB storage. It also sports integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, two Max 4 W AKG Stereo Speakers, with Realtek High Definition Audio and Dolby Atmos for the best possible sound, and many other great features, including 20-hour battery life, stylus support, and its convertible design that make this an awesome choice for anyone looking to buy a new Windows laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 The original Samsung Galaxy Book 360 Pro is still a great option for those looking to purchase a new convertible laptop. It features an Intel Core i7 processor and more than enough RAM and storage to help you get your work done.

Indeed, you can also consider the recently announced Galaxy Book 2 series laptops, but those are only receiving up to $200 savings after an eligible trade-in. You can also check out savings on the Galaxy Book, which now starts at $800, after receiving $200 instant savings that won’t make you give up any hardware. And you can also consider checking out the Cooler Master SK630 White Limited Edition Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard that’s also on sale. You can now pick one up for $91 after a 24 percent discount if you’re into gaming.