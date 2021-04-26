We have great news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Intel-powered Mac. You can currently score a new MacBook Pro for as low as $1,390. This is the 2018 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GBH RAM, and 1TB of storage space under the hood, and you get $460 savings. That may be more than enough for most users, but we have also found the Intel Core i7 variant selling for $1,440 with the same $460 discount for those who want more power.

If you want the larger 15.4-inch version, you can get one for as low as $1,330. This mid-2017 model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB of storage space. 16GB of DDR3 RAM and $470 savings. Or get a 2019 model with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space for $2,100. You can also get a new Mac mini for just $590 after a 34 percent discount, which translates into $310 savings. You will get a new Mac mini powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB Fusion Drive.

Even though these aren’t the latest M1-powered devices, they are still new, and they are some of the best laptops available in the market, so hurry, as these deals will be gone in 18 days or until sold out. Take a look at every single option by clicking on this link.

If you buy a new MacBook Pro, you should also take a look at one of our previous deals posts featuring Targus backpacks to keep them safe while carrying them from one place to another. But if you will be staying at home, you might want to get a larger canvas to work on, and we have also found great deals on several monitors.

You can currently get a new 29-inch LG UltraWide WFHD monitor for $200 after a $50 discount. If you’re looking for a larger monitor, you can also score the 34-inch Samsung SJ55W Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $367 after a $63 discount. However, you can also get two 21.5-inch monitors for almost the same price. Get the HP EliteDisplay 21.5-inch monitor 2-pack for $359 after a $20 discount, and if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can get the Samsung 24-inch Curved LED Gaming Monitor for just $166 with $14 savings.