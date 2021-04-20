We had a blast watching Apple’s Spring Loaded event, where we saw the launch of new Apple products, including the AirTags, an iMac refresh, and a new iPad Pro lineup. Now, new products always make the previous generation devices drop their prices, and that’s precisely what happened to the fourth generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the second-gen 11-inch model.

You can currently get up to $120 savings on the previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, depending on the storage variant you go for, as the 512GB variant is now up for grabs at just $1,179 on its Silver color variant. The Space Gray model is $100 off, which is still a nice discount. The 128GB variant is getting a $69 discount, leaving it at $939, while the 256GB option sells for $999 with $100 savings on WiFi-only models. If you want LTE support, your savings start at $69, with the 128GB model selling at $1,080, while the rest will give you a $99 discount. This means you can get the 256GB for $1,150, the 512GB for $1,350 and the 1TB option for $1,550.

The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is getting a $69 discount on its 128GB variant, meaning you can get one for $730. The 256GB option sells for $800 after a $99 discount, while the 1TB option can be yours for $1,199 with $100 savings on the WiFi-only version. If you’re looking to get LTE connectivity, you can start with the 128GB that’s now selling at $880 with $69 savings. the 256GB option is available for $950, the 512GB is going for $1,150, and the 1TB option can be yours for $1,350, after they’ve all received a $99 discount. And the best part is that these deals are also being matched at B&H, in case you don’t want to shop on Amazon.com.

However, you can also head over to Best Buy, where you will find the latest iPhone 12 lineup getting up to $800 discounts with qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 or newer. First, you have to choose between AT&T and Sprint, which is now part of T-Mobile, to score the best savings, or go to the Verizon options to get up to $700 on the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro.

And while you’re at it, check out the latest deal on the HomePod mini + Wemo WiFi Smart Plug that’s currently selling for $110 after receiving a $15 discount, and start to make your home a bit smarter. We also posted some deals on more items that will help you achieve that, so take a look and save big bucks.

