We have some great deals on Apple products over at B&H, where the previous generation iPad Pro is getting up to $200 savings on select models. If you’re looking for the most affordable option, then you should check out the 11-inch model that comes packed with 128GB of storage space on its WiFi-only variant in Space Gray. This model is currently getting a $100 discount, which means you can grab one for $699. You will find several more storage options and configurations to choose from, but if you want the best saving, you will have to go for the 11-inch Silver model with 512GB storage and WiFi-only support that’s currently selling for #899 after a $200 discount.

If you want the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you will find it starting at $899 on its 128GB storage variant in Space Gray. This is a WiFi-only model, but you will score $100 savings. You can check out the complete list of 2020 iPad Pro models by following this link to see if there’s something you fancy.

If you want the latest iPad Pro models powered by Apple Silicone, you can grab the latest 11-inch option for just $749 after getting a $50 discount. This will get you the 128GB storage model with 128GB storage and WiFi-only support. Or get the larger 12.9-inch model for $1,099 after a $100 discount. However, these savings are available with the 256GB storage option, which makes it a more interesting deal.

And since we’re talking about previous generation Apple products, we can also include the Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s currently getting a massive $500 discount, meaning that you can get one for $999. This will get you a new 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 laptop with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Get half the storage and $350 savings when you go for the 256GB model that is available for $949.

However, you must be really sure you want a new Intel MacBook Pro since the latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a $199 discount on its 256GB storage option, meaning you can grab one for $1,100. If you want more storage space, you can opt for the 512GB variant that’s receiving the same $199 savings, meaning its currently selling for $1,300.