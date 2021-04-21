The latest iMacs and iPad Pro models are still not available for purchase. Still, you can also choose to go for one of the previous variants of these amazing devices, as they are starting to get serious discounts. We start today’s deals with savings with the previous-generation iMacs on their 27-inch and 21.5-inch variants.

If you head over to Amazon.com, you will find the 27-inch model with a Retina 5K display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space, getting a $140 discount, which leaves it available for $1,859 with a 3.3Ghz Intel Core i5 processor. If you want the more powerful Intel Core i7 processor, you can get it with the same RAM and storage for $2,166 with $133 savings.

The smaller 21.5-inch iMac starts at $1,219 with $80 savings on the Intel Core i3 version with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, but you can also grab the Intel Core i5 version for $1,369 after receiving a $130 discount. And if you are really looking for an affordable laptop to get your homework done, you can get the Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook for just $399. This Chromebook comes equipped with 4GB RAM, 64 GB of storage space, an Intel Core i3, and a $100 discount.

    27-inch iMac

    21.5-inch iMac

    Lenovo C340-15 Chromebook

Now, you can also boost your office or working space with a new Home Office Computer Desk with Shelves from Amazon Basics, as it’s currently getting a $1,6.79 discount, leaving it available for $48.20. Just remember that this model comes disassembled, so it will take you some time to put it all together.

Complement your new office desk with a WALI Dual Monitor Desk Stand, which will hold two 27-inch screens in vertical position for $27.19, which translates into $12.80 savings. Or get a new Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard AW410K for $100 after getting a $15 discount. And if you want to increase the storage space of your PC, you can also save up to $80 on the Samsung 980 Pro NVMe M.2 gaming solid state drives. The 2TB option is $80 off, leaving it at $350. The 512GB option goes for $130, and the 250GB option can be yours for $80 after receiving $20 and $10 discounts, respectively.

    Home Office Computer Desk with Shelves

    WALI Dual Monitor Desk Stand

    Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard

 




