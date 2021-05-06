We keep on getting some great discounts from Amazon and B&H, where we find the previous-generation iPad Pro models getting up to 199 discounts on some of its variations. First up, the 12.9-inch model with 128GB of storage space is getting an initial $99 discount on the product’s landing page, which will then get a $100 price cut at checkout, leaving it up for grabs at just $800. Get the 256GB for $900 when you grab the Space Gray variant since it’s getting the same $199 discount, but if you’d instead get the Silver version, get ready to pay $99 more. Get even more storage as the 512GB storage option is shaving $200 off its regular price tag, meaning you can get one for $1,099, and the 1TB variant in Silver is also getting a $199 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,300.

If you want the smaller 11-inch model, you can get one starting at $690, if you can settle with 128GB of storage space after receiving a $109.05 discount. Double your storage space for $780 with $119.05 savings. However, the best savings come with the 512GB and the 1TB storage variants, as they’re both getting a $150 discount, leaving them at $999 and $1,149, respectively.

Other deals include the LG G8X, which’s currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it available for $400. This will get you an unlocked device with 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The Sony WHXB900N are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for $148 after receiving a $100 discount. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature noise canceling, up to 30 hours of battery life, and great sound. And since we’re talking about amazing sound, you can also grab a new Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $130 after a $20 discount, or get a Samsung HW-A650 Soundbar for $298 with $102 savings.