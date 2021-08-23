Reports were conflicting when it comes to the redesigned Mac mini, with some suggesting that we might see it unveiled in the fourth quarter of this year, and others pushing the calendar back one year to 2022.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, cited by several publications, a redesigned Mac mini, one that would potentially be powered by the Apple M1X chip, should arrive in “the next several months”.

The Apple M1X chip hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to outperform the already blazing fast M1 chip powering the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

While a redesign is expected for the MacBooks as well — Apple launched a redesigned iMac already — the Mac mini is also expected to get a facelift. Part of the redesigned Mac mini will allegedly be the addition of several ports, as it’s rumored to be targetting power users. As such, the price is expected to be higher as well, compared to the current-generation Mac mini, paving the way for the theory that the latter will be kept in the line-up as a more affordable option.

In addition to this new Mac mini, Apple is also expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro model that will also be allegedly powered by the more powerful, M1X chip.

Via: Engadget