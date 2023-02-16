Arlo’s official Amazon storefront is going insane with deals that will get you up to 50 percent savings on select products. First, we have the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-pack that now sells for $238 after receiving a very compelling 32 percent discount. This bundle usually sells for $350, which means you get to score a solid $112 discount. You get three Essential Spotlight cameras that will provide you with wireless security, 1080p video recording, color night vision, 2-way audio, an effortless setup, as they connect directly to your home’s WiFi signal without needing a Hub, and the best part is that they also work with Alexa, making your experience even better.

Source: Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Arlo's Essential Spotlight Camera comes with 1080p video recording, color night vision, two-way audio, convenient wire-free connectivity, Alexa support, and more. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also pick up a single Arlo Essential Spotlight camera for just $80, thanks to a 38 percent discount, and check out the experience before adding more cameras to your home. And if you want a better experience, you can also opt for the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, which will capture video in 2K resolution. It also has color night vision, 2-way audio, and a wireless setup. A more powerful experience comes with the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. This option also includes a 160-degree view and powerful motion sensor outdoor lights that will illuminate your property with 2000 Lumens of brightness or up to 3000 Lumens using the outdoor magnetic charging cable.

However, today’s best savings arrive with the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, which now goes for $100 after seeing a 50 percent discount, with savings applied to its White and Black color variants. And if you’re interested in keeping an eye on what goes on inside your house, you can also consider adding a new Arlo Essential Indoor Camera to your cart, as it now sells for just $70 with $30 savings.