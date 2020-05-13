In yet another huge blow to HUAWEI, US President Donald Trump has extended the term of an executive order he signed last year that prevented US firms from working or sourcing telecom equipment from companies deemed a security risk. The extension will be effective until May 2021 for all companies on the entity list.

In case you are wondering, yes, HUAWEI happens to be on that list, meaning it will have to survive until May 2021 without conducting business with Google or other US-based companies. So, if you were hoping for a return of Google services on HUAWEI phones, you’re out of luck.

“The national emergency declared on May 15, 2019, must continue in effect beyond May 15, 2020. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13873 with respect to securing the information and communications technology and services supply chain,” said the latest order signed by Trump.

The executive order effectively declares a national trade emergency by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) and states that acquisition or usage of telecom equipment from “foreign adversaries” poses a threat to national security. You can read the full order, dated May 13, here.