President Joe Biden had revoked a number of executive orders from former president Donald Trump that would have banned TikTok and WeChat in the United States, and it could have also potentially affected other countries as well.

Former president Trump has signed several executive orders back in 2020, while he was in office. Trump was very keen on banning both TikTok and WeChat, citing that the applications have posed a risk to national security. The bans on TikTok and WeChat were never truly enforced as it faced a number of challenges from different courts.

Reported by the Wall Street Journal, the White House says the new executive order will focus on application security:

“The Commerce Department will be required to review apps “involving software applications that are designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons that are owned or controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary, including the People’s Republic of China, that may present an undue or unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States and the American people”

In the future, the Biden administration will take an “evidence-based” approach when reviewing the security and privacy concerns posed by applications. Biden’s new order includes a specific “criteria for identifying and evaluating apps that may pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security and Americans’ data security”, via 9to5Mac.

For now, it seems like TikTok and WeChat are safe and sound, and don’t have to worry about selling their US business, or be afraid that they will be banned in the states. However, TikTok seems to be changing its privacy policy, so we might hear a lot more about the company in the near future as there may be some controversial changes. The changes went live this Wednesday and include the collection of content such as “faceprints and voiceprints”.