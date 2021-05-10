Getting certified is one of the most important steps in the process of gaining traction in the IT and computer science field. The exams you have to take to get officially CompTIA certified are difficult, long, and cover topics that you can learn through study but only really master through practice. The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle is a thorough review that will introduce you to the information, skills, and programs you will need to master to succeed in this competitive field, and right now it’s on sale for $69.

This bundle offers courses that will give you the chance to prepare for your CompTIA exams. Classes like “Set Yourself Up for IT Success with a Comprehensive Look at the Essentials for Networking, Hardware, Security & More” and “Acquire the Competencies Required for an Early Career on System Administrator with This Thorough Linux+ Exam Study Guide” can take you through from total beginner to a burgeoning expert.

The Complete CompTIA Prep Bundle includes 16 courses with 1,560 lessons over the course of 450 hours, and you will have lifetime access to all of it. Each course is taught by experts from icollege, an organization that trains employees from Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley. iCollege serves students in over 100 countries, and that diverse expertise makes them reliable and invaluable teachers for this complex subject. Take your time and learn at the pace that works for you as you process and prepare for this essential step in your IT and Data Science career. Get essential exposure to the tools of the trade like Linux and CySA+.

You can start studying for your CompTIA exams now if you get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle while it’s on sale for $69. And if you need another great IT course, try learning to be an ethical hacker!

