If we have learned anything over the past few years, it’s just how unpredictable the world can be. Things like economic crises, climate disasters, supply chain disruption, or civil unrest can happen at any time. People all over the world are experiencing more frequent power outages, making life far more difficult. Do not get caught off-guard when the next disaster hits. Be prepared for the unexpected, with an EcoFlow portable power station.

EcoFlow is launching a campaign called “Peace of Mind” which is specifically targeted at being prepared during emergencies or disasters. Between August 31 through September 30, this campaign will highlight products that are designed to let you live normally through any type of loss of power. Hear from experts on how to prepare your home for different weather situations, get tips on how to survive disasters, and see maps of recent power outages in different US states. To see how these products can help you and give you peace of mind, check out this page here.

Getting a portable power station is an important security measure that you need to consider, to make sure that you still have power for all of your electronics. The EcoFlow DELTA and RIVER line of products offer solutions for any sort of situation. Anything from short daily power outages, to long-term power disruptions and solar charging.

EcoFlow DELTA Series

The DELTA power stations are designed for larger and more power-hungry devices. The modular design lets you connect multiple power stations, and connect solar power solutions to charge them. With the right setup, you can achieve total power independence.

These power stations are perfect for powering large appliances, keeping your computer on for days without power, charging electric vehicles, or keeping essential equipment like heaters or medical machines running. The fast charging technology means that you’ll be able to recharge your power station in under two hours. This is important for events with sporadic outages, as you’ll be able to charge up and prepare for the next outage.

Learn more about the EcoFlow DELTA line of products using the links below. Three different models are available offering power solutions based on different needs. You can get just one, or several and link them together for greater power output.

EcoFlow RIVER Series

On the more casual side of things, the EcoFlow RIVER products are designed for outdoor adventures, off-grid stays, and lighter emergency backup solutions. These power stations are more affordable, starting at only $349 for the EcoFlow RIVER. You’ll find several USB charging options, standard outlets for things like laptops and TVs, and the same fast charging technology that gets you powered up in no time.

Don’t be fooled by the compact size of these power stations, as they are able to power most of your large home appliances. Connect multiple devices to your EcoFlow RIVER and take advantage of the pure sine wave AC outlets, which produce a consistent flow of power to all of your connected devices.

The RIVER series is perfect for camping enthusiasts, with a super portable design that is easy to fit into your vehicle. Include an EcoFlow Solar Panel in your next trip to ensure that you have power wherever your adventures take you.

Don’t wait until disaster hits. Be prepared in advance and take advantage of these solutions. You never know when power will be gone, how long it will be out for, or how many people will be with you when it happens. To find the best solution for your situation, visit the Peace of Mind event page here.

We thank EcoFlow for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running Pocketnow, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising, and content are managed by a separate team entirely. Pocketnow will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.